On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 gained 15.57 points, or 0.5%, to 3,115.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.91 points, or 0.3%, to 25,734.97.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 95.86 points, or 1%, to 10,154.63.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 14.05 points, or 1%, to 1,427.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 106.81 points, or 3.5%.
The Dow is up 719.42 points, or 2.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 397.41 points, or 4.1%
The Russell 2000 is up 48.53 points, or 3.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 114.92 points, 3.6%.
The Dow is down 2,803.47 points, or 9.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,182.02 points, or 13.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 241.15 points, or 14.5%.
