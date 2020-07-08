Bond yields rose broadly. Still, signs of caution in the market remained as gold nudged toward its highest price since 2011.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.62 points, or 0.8%, to 3,169.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 177.10 points, or 0.7%, to 26,067.28.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 148.61 points, or 1.4%, to 10,492.50, a record high.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.41 points, or 0.8%, to 1,427.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.93 points, or 1.3%.

AD

The Dow is up 239.92 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 284.87 points, or 2.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 4.46 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 60.84 points, 1.9%.

The Dow is down 2,471.16 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,519.89 points, or 16.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.07 points, or 14.5%.