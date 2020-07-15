On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.04 points, or 0.9%, to 3,226.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.51 points, or 0.9%, to 26,870.10.

The Nasdaq Composite added 61.91 points, or 0.6%, to 10,550.49.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 50.01 points, or 3.5%, to 1,478.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.52 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 794.80 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 66.95 points, or 0.6%

The Russell 2000 is up 55.59 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 4.22 points, 0.1%.

The Dow is down 1,668.34 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,577.89 points, or 17.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 190.20 points, or 11.4%.