On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 29.04 points, or 0.9%, to 3,226.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 227.51 points, or 0.9%, to 26,870.10.
The Nasdaq Composite added 61.91 points, or 0.6%, to 10,550.49.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 50.01 points, or 3.5%, to 1,478.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 41.52 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 794.80 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is down 66.95 points, or 0.6%
The Russell 2000 is up 55.59 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 4.22 points, 0.1%.
The Dow is down 1,668.34 points, or 5.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,577.89 points, or 17.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 190.20 points, or 11.4%.
