On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 gained 40.00 points, or 1.2%, to 3,258.44 .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.29, or 0.6%, to 26,539.57.

The Nasdaq composite added 140.85, or 1.4%, to 10,542.94.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks jumped 30.87, or 2.1%, to 1,500.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.81 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 69.68 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.77 points, or 1.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 33.07 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 27.66 points, 0.9%.

The Dow is down 1,998.87 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,570.34 points, or 17.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.84 points, or 10.1%.