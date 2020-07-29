On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 gained 40.00 points, or 1.2%, to 3,258.44 .
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.29, or 0.6%, to 26,539.57.
The Nasdaq composite added 140.85, or 1.4%, to 10,542.94.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks jumped 30.87, or 2.1%, to 1,500.63.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 42.81 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 69.68 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 179.77 points, or 1.7%
The Russell 2000 is up 33.07 points, or 2.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 27.66 points, 0.9%.
The Dow is down 1,998.87 points, or 7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,570.34 points, or 17.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 167.84 points, or 10.1%.
