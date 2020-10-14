On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.26 points, or 0.7%, to 3,488.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 165.81 points, or 0.6%, to 28,514.

The Nasdaq composite slid 95.17 points, or 0.8%, to 11,768.73.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 15.20 points, or 0.9%, to 1,621.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.54 points, or 0.3%.

AD

The Dow is down 72.90 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 188.78 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.89 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 257.89 points, or 8%.

The Dow is down 24.44 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,796.12 points, or 31.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.82 points, or 2.8%.