On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 23.26 points, or 0.7%, to 3,488.67.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 165.81 points, or 0.6%, to 28,514.
The Nasdaq composite slid 95.17 points, or 0.8%, to 11,768.73.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 15.20 points, or 0.9%, to 1,621.65.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 11.54 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 72.90 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 188.78 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 15.89 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 257.89 points, or 8%.
The Dow is down 24.44 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,796.12 points, or 31.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 46.82 points, or 2.8%.
