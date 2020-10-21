Losses in industrial stocks, health care companies and elsewhere in the market outweighed solid gains by communication services stocks.
The S&P 500 index is now on track for its first weekly loss after notching gains in each of the past three weeks.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 7.56 points, or 0.2%, to 3,435.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 97.97 points, or 0.4%, to 28,210.82.
The Nasdaq composite gave up 31.80 points, or 0.3%, to 11,484.69.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 13.93 points, or 0.9%, to 1,603.78.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 48.25 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 395.49 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 186.86 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.03 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 204.78 points, or 6.3%.
The Dow is down 327.62 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,512.09 points, or 28%.
The Russell 2000 is down 64.69 points, or 3.9%.
