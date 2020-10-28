On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 119.65 points, or 3.5%, to 3,271.03.

The Dow lost 943.24 points, or 3.4%, to 26,519.95.

The Nasdaq composite slumped 426.48 points, or 3.7%, to 11,004.87.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 47.21 points, or 3%, to 1,543.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 194.36 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow is down 1,815.62 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 543.41 points, or 4.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 97.23 points, or 5.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 40.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 2,018.49 points, or 7.%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,032.26 points, or 22.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 125.19 points, or 7.5%.