Treasury yields stalled after rising sharply since the beginning of the year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.65 points, or 0.2%, to 3,809.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.22 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,060.47.

The Nasdaq composite added 56.52 points, or 0.4%, to 13,128.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 15.99 points, or 0.8%, to 2,111.97.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.84 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 37.50 points, or 0.1%.

AD

The Nasdaq is down 73.03 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.31 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 53.77 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 453.99 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 240.67 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 137.11 points, or 6.9%.