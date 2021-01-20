Treasury yields rose. Netflix soared after passing 200 million subscribers.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 52.94 points, or 1.4%, to 3,851.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 257.86 points, or 0.8%, to 31,188.38.

AD

The Nasdaq composite climbed 260.07 points, or 2%, to 13,457.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 9.48 points, or 0.4%, to 2,160.62.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 83.60 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 374.12 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 458.74 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.42 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 95.78 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 581.90 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 568.97 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 185.76 points, or 9.4%.