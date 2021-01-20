Treasury yields rose. Netflix soared after passing 200 million subscribers.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 52.94 points, or 1.4%, to 3,851.85.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 257.86 points, or 0.8%, to 31,188.38.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 260.07 points, or 2%, to 13,457.25.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 9.48 points, or 0.4%, to 2,160.62.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 83.60 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is up 374.12 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 458.74 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 37.42 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 95.78 points, or 2.6%.
The Dow is up 581.90 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 568.97 points, or 4.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 185.76 points, or 9.4%.
