The benchmark index rose 0.4% Wednesday, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to 5.8%. The gain for the index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4% jump in a popular index tracking small-company stocks. Investors have favored smaller companies for months in anticipation that the U.S. economy will pick up this year as more people get vaccinated and as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.