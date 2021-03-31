On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.34 points, or 0.4%, to 3,972.89.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.41 points, or 0.3%, to 32,981.55.
The Nasdaq rose 201.48 points, or 1.5%, to 13,246.87.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.72 points, or 1.1% to 2,220.52.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 91.33 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 108.14 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 216.82 points, or 5.8%.
The Dow is up 2,375.07 points, or 7.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 358.59 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 245.66 points, or 12.4%.
