On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.01 points, or 0.1%, to 4,079.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,446.26.

The Nasdaq fell 9.54 points, or 0.1%, to 13,688.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.10 points, or 1.6% to 2,223.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 293.05 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 208.74 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.85 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 323.88 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,839.78 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 800.56 points, or 6.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.20 points, or 12.6%.