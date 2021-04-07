On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.01 points, or 0.1%, to 4,079.95.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,446.26.
The Nasdaq fell 9.54 points, or 0.1%, to 13,688.84.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.10 points, or 1.6% to 2,223.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 60.08 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is up 293.05 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 208.74 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.85 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 323.88 points, or 8.6%.
The Dow is up 2,839.78 points, or 9.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 800.56 points, or 6.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 248.20 points, or 12.6%.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.