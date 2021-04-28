On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 3.54 points, or 0.1%, to 4,183.18.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.55 points, or less than 0.5%, to 33,820.38.
The Nasdaq fell 39.19 points, or 0.3%, to 14,051.03.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.89 points, or 0.1% to 2,304.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 3.01 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 223.11 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 34.22 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.30 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 427.11 points, or 11.4%.
The Dow is up 3,213.90 points, or 10.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,162.75 points, or 9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 329.30 points, or 16.7%.