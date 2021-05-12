On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 89.06 points, or 2.1%, to 4,063.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 681.50, or 2%, to 33,587.66.
The Nasdaq fell 357.75 points, or 2.7%, to 13,031.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 71.85 points, or 3.3%, to 2,135.14.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 169.56 points, or 4%.
The Dow is down 1,190.10 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 720.56 points, or 5.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 136.49 points, or 6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 306.97 points, or 8.2%.
The Dow is up 2,981.18 points, or 9.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 143.40 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 160.28 points, or 8.1%.