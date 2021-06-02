On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.08 points, or 0.1%, to 4,208.12.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.1%, to 34,600.38.
The Nasdaq rose 19.85 points, or 0.1%, to 13,756.33.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.09 points, or 0.1%, to 2,297.83.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 4.01 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is up 70.93 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 7.59 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 28.86 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 452.05 points, or 12%.
The Dow is up 3,993.90 points, or 13%.
The Nasdaq is up 868.05 points, or 6.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 322.98 points, or 16.4%.