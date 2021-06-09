The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.68 points, or 0.4%, to 34,447.14.
The Nasdaq fell 13.16 points, or 0.1%, to 13,911.75.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.63 points, or 0.7%, to 2,327.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 10.34 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 309.25 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 97.26 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 40.72 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 463.48 points, or 12.3%.
The Dow is up 3,840.66 points, or 12.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,023.47 points, or 7.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 352.27 points, or 17.8%.