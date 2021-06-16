On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 22.89 points, or 0.5%, to 4,223.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 265.66 points, or 0.8%, to 34,033.67.
The Nasdaq fell 33.17 points, or 0.2%, to 14,039.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.38 points, or 0.2%, to 2,314.69.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 23.74 points, 0.6%.
The Dow is down 445.93 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 29.74 points, or less than 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 21.12 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 467.63 points, or 12.5%.
The Dow is up 3,427.19 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,151.40 points, or 8.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 339.84 points, or 17.2%.