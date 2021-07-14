Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s position that inflation will eventually ease.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 5.09 points, or 0.1%, to 4,374.30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.44 points, or 0.1%, to 34,933.23.
The Nasdaq fell 32.70 points, or 0.2%, to 14,644.95.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,202.36.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 4.75 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is up 63.07 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 56.97 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 77.65 points, or 3.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 618.23 points, or 16.5%.
The Dow is up 4,326.75 points, or 14.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,756.67 points, or 13.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 227.50 points, or 11.5%.