On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 35.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,358.69.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.8%, to 34,798.00.
The Nasdaq rose 133.08 points, or 0.9%, to 14,631.95.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.74 points, or 1.8%, to 2,234.04.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 31.53 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 110.15 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 204.72 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 70.80 points, or 3.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 602.62 points, or 16%.
The Dow is up 4,191.52 points, or 13.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,743.67 points, or 13.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 259.19 points, or 13.1%.