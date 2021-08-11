On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 10.95 points, or 0.2%, to 4,447.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,484.97.
The Nasdaq fell 22.95 points, or 0.2%, to 14,765.14.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.98 points, or 0.5%, to 2,250.34.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 11.18 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 276.46 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 70.63 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 2.58 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 691.63 points, or 18.4%.
The Dow is up 4,878.49 points, or 15.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,876.85 points, or 14.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 275.49 points, or 13.9%.