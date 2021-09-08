On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 5.96 points, or 0.1%, to 4,514.07.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.93 points, or 0.2%, to 35,031.07.
The Nasdaq fell 87.69 points, or 0.6%, to 15,286.64.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.88 points, or 1.1%, to 2,249.73.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 21.36 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 338.02 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 76.88 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 42.32 points, or 1.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 758 points, or 20.2%.
The Dow is up 4,424.59 points, or 14.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,398.36 points, or 18.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 274.87 points, or 13.9%.