On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 41.45 points, or 1%, to 4,395.64.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338.48 points, or 1%, to 34,258.32.
The Nasdaq rose 150.45 points, or 1%, to 14,896.85.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.38 points, or 1.5%, to 2,218.56.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 37.35 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is down 326.56 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 147.12 points, or 1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.31 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 639.57 points, or 17%.
The Dow is up 3,651.84 points, or 11.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,008.57 points, or 15.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 243.71 points, or 12.3%.