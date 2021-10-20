The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34.
The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,121.68.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.85 points, or 0.6%, to 2,289.77.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 64.82 points, or 1.5%.
The Dow is up 314.58 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 224.34 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 24.11 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 780.12 points, or 20.8%.
The Dow is up 5,002.86 points, or 16.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,233.40 points, or 17.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 314.91 points, or 15.9%.