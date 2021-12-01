Wall Street was already headed lower in the afternoon when the White House announced that the first confirmed case with the omicron variant had been found in the U.S., in a person who recently returned from South Africa.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 53.96 points, or 1.2%, to 4,513.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points, or 1.3%, to 34,022.04.
The Nasdaq fell 283.64 points, or 1.8%, to 15,254.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.49 points, or 2.3%, to 2,147.42.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 81.58 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is down 877.30 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 237.61 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 98.51 points, or 4.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 756.97 points, or 20.2%.
The Dow is up 3,415.56 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,365.77 points, or 18.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 172.57 points, or 8.7%.