On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.71 points, or 0.1%, to 4,793.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.42 points, or 0.2%, to 36,488.63.
The Nasdaq fell 15.51 points, or 0.1%, to 15,766.22.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.74 points, or 0.1%, to 2,249.24.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 67.27 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 538.07 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 112.84 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 7.67 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,036.99 points, or 27.6%.
The Dow is up 5,882.15 points, or 19.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,877.94 points, or 22.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 274.39 points, or 13.9%.