The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224.09 points, or 0.6%, to 35,629.33.
The Nasdaq rose 71.54 points, or 0.5%, to 14,417.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.22 points, or 1%, to 2,029.52
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 157.53 points, or 3.6%.
The Dow is up 903.86 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 646.97 points, or 4.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 61.01 points, or 3.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 176.80 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 708.97 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,227.42 points, or 7.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 215.80 points, or 9.6%.