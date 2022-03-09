On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 107.18 points, or 2.6%, to 4,277.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25.
The Nasdaq rose 459.99 points, or 3.6%, to 13,255.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 2.7%, to 2,016.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 50.99 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 328.55 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 57.89 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 15.39 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 488.30 points, or 10.2%.
The Dow is down 3,052.05 points, or 8.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,389.43 points, or 15.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 229.02 points, or 10.2%.