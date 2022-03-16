On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 95.41 points, or 2.2%, to 4,357.86.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 518.76 points, 1.5%, to 34,063.10.
The Nasdaq rose 487.93 points, or 3.8%, to 13,436.55.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 61.75 points, or 3.1%, to 2,030.72.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 153.55 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is up 1,118.91 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 592.75 points, or 4.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 51.05 points, or 2.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 408.32 points, or 8.6%.
The Dow is down 2,275.20 points, or 6.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,208.42 points, or 14.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 214.59 points, or 9.6%.