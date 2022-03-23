On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points, or 1.2%, to 4,456.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.3%, to 34,358.50.

The Nasdaq fell 186.21 points, or 1.3%, to 13,922.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.14 points, or 1.7%, to 2,052.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 6.88 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 396.43 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 28.77 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.94 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 309.94 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is down 1,979.80 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,722.37 points, or 11%.