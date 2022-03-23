On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 55.37 points, or 1.2%, to 4,456.24.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.3%, to 34,358.50.
The Nasdaq fell 186.21 points, or 1.3%, to 13,922.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.14 points, or 1.7%, to 2,052.21.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 6.88 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 396.43 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 28.77 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 33.94 points, or 1.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 309.94 points, or 6.5%.
The Dow is down 1,979.80 points, or 5.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,722.37 points, or 11%.
The Russell 2000 is down 193.11 points, or 8.6%.