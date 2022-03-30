On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.15 points, or 0.6%, to 4,602.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.2%, to 35,228.81.

The Nasdaq fell 177.36 points, or 1.2%, to 14,442.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.03 points, or 2%, to 2,091.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.39 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 367.57 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 272.97 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.09 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 163.73 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 1,109.49 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,202.70 points, or 7.7%.