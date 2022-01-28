Just to give you a couple of examples, over the past decade the IRS budget has been slashed nearly 20% in real terms. In the last administration, staffing for taxpayer assistance centers decreased so dramatically that less than a third as many taxpayers are able to receive face-to-face assistance from the IRS as were able to in 2016. These are issues that we’ve been spotlighting from the very beginning and many times over the past year. We’ve been requesting additional resources at every turn, but most members of Congress on the other side of the aisle staunchly oppose these new funds. And so that’s led to the starving of an agency that every American relies upon.