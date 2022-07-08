Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hollywood wants Gen-Z. The age group born between 1997 and 2012 has surpassed millennials to become the largest demographic and the source of future growth for all industries. But when it comes to entertainment activities, a Deloitte survey from 2021 shows that, for Gen Z, watching movies ranks behind playing games, listening to music and fiddling on social media.

Enter “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

The animated film by Universal Pictures — which is a prequel to “Despicable Me” — just set the July 4th weekend box office record with a $109 million haul. And it did so in part by becoming a viral sensation among Gen-Z watchers.

Around the world, large groups of mostly male teens wearing suits have descended into theaters to watch the film. Their disruptive antics have been widely documented on TikTok, prompting some theaters to ban suit-wearing movie-goers.

The hashtag #Minions has 9 billion hits on the short video app while a related #Gentleminions hashtag (a glorious portmanteau of “gentlemen” and “Minions”) has 45 million hits. Even YouTube King Mr. Beast has gotten in on the act.

The spectacle has been a movie marketer’s dream, but this kind of viral lightning will prove very hard to bottle.

“I think it is the perfect storm,” says Tommy Clark, the head of social at ecommerce analytics firm Triple Whale and a social media consultant. “Minions are weird and funny characters that tap into nostalgia, while the marketing team provided the raw materials for a viral trend.”

Despite having some of the same pedigrees, two other movies released in 2022 drastically underperformed Minions:

• “Lightyear”: In mid-June, Pixar tried to tap into nostalgia by bringing back Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story films but the results have been meh. One potential reason: Toy Story is more contemporary with millennials than Gen-Z.

• “Morbius”: Based on a Spider-Man villain, the Sony film was released in April and became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons — namely, how poorly it was received by fans and critics. In June, the studio tried to turn the hilarious meme energy into a successful re-release (spoiler alert: it failed).

So, what are the raw ingredients that set “Minions” apart?

The first raw material ingredient is the intellectual property. “Despicable Me” came out in 2010, and there were three other sequels (2013, 2015, 2017) before the latest release. The franchise overlaps well with TikTok’s large Gen-Z user base and is a known quantity.

Notwithstanding its A-list voiceover cast, whether the film is actually good was probably secondary to the first-week moviegoers (definitionally, positive word-of-mouth marketing can only happen after a group has already seen the movie).

Also, the Minion characters — which the films depict as hundreds of tiny yellow creatures — are a uniquely ideal piece of IP for encouraging large groups of people to congregate. It’s a lot easier, and way more baller, to put on a suit than to dress up as Buzz Lightyear.

The next key raw material: a song that is featured in many of the aforementioned #Minion and #Gentleminion TikTok videos which was released on June 28 on the popular YouTube music channel Lyrical Lemonade. It’s a collaboration between rapper Yeat and Minions sound effects.

“The song is manufactured to go viral on TikTok,” Clark tells me. “It’s repetitive and also gets you to stop scrolling because when you hear the Minion sound over Yeat, you think ‘what the f**k is going on?”

Which takes us to the #Gentleminions army of teens dressed in suits. According to Ryan Broderick at internet culture newsletter Garbage Day, a form of this trend existed before Minions:

In 2019, people on 4chan started making memes with the phrase ‘two tickets to Joker, please’ slapped on to pictures of like weird stereotypical-looking incels. Then that spread to Reddit and TikTok and kind of inverted, so instead of the joke being that only weird nerds would want to go see Joker in theaters, it was now pictures of Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman or Ryan Gosling as Drive guy. From there, a bunch of people starting replacing Joker with other movies.

In the days before Minions release, Broderick says “YouTubers, TikTokers, and various streamers” pushed the idea of showing up to the film in suits.

While not Universal Picture’s idea, the film’s marketers may have capitalized on the chatter. On June 28 — the same day as the release of Yeat’s song — a TikTok account posted a video of #GentleMinions taking over a theater. The clip was the account’s first post (and it only has 2 total posts as of this writing).

The official TikTok for Minions commented on the post, and the video was shared by larger accounts including House of Highlights, which has 13 million followers. Not long after, the meme was circulating around Twitter and Instagram.

On the film’s release on July 1, the Universal Pictures Twitter account tweeted “to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you. “

“It’s possible for an account to have its first video blow up on TikTok,” says Clark. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if this was coordinated. Marketing campaigns often use meme and influencer accounts to amplify content.”

To be sure, the film’s success is due to more than #Gentleminions. Universal Pictures rolled out countless brand partnerships for the film including iHop, ZipRecruiter, Levi’s, Duolingo, Kim Kardashian, Bravo, HelloFresh, Liberty Mutual, CarMax, Target, Roblox, Minecraft, Reebok, Eminem, Tupperware, McDonald’s and more.

Hollywood marketers will be itching to replicate Minions’ success. But as the flops of “Lightyear” and “Morbius” show, getting Gen-Z butts into theater seats requires more than traditional movie marketing. Studios can certainly control some factors — creating a TikTok tune, for instance. Finding existing IP that widely appeals to Gen-Z, however, and a portmanteau as glorious as #Gentleminions may be a tall order even for studio executives as talented as Felonious Gru.

