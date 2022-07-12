Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In some respects, Congress’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic amounted to a striking bipartisan success. Amid crisis conditions, legislators passed six laws doling out more than $5 trillion in relief measures, helping to keep businesses open, households afloat, and the economy from outright collapse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Unfortunately, it also wasted money on a historic scale.

A recent study by the Labor Department’s inspector general examined just one aspect of Covid relief: enhanced unemployment benefits. At the pandemic’s US onset in mid-March of 2020, initial unemployment-insurance claims stood at 282,000. That figure surged to more than 6 million in the first week of April. The Cares Act compounded the workload by expanding eligibility for benefits, extending compensation deadlines, and adding additional weekly supplements.

Advertisement

Such generosity was surely defensible at the time. But the result, as the study put it, was “a perfect storm.” Overloaded state unemployment offices were forced to rely on self-certifications of eligibility. The immense sums being dispersed proved irresistible for criminal gangs, while the sheer volume of claims meant that even rudimentary fraud controls were often ignored. “As time went on,” the report found, “one fraudster could have been issued several UI debit cards, with tens of thousands of dollars on each card.”

All told, at least $163 billion out of $873 billion in total outlays was improperly spent, “with a significant portion attributable to fraud.” Outside estimates have put the figure at nearly 2.5 times higher. Meanwhile, as of March, the government had recovered just $4 billion or so. Most of the misbegotten funds are likely gone for good.

Nor was this the only program subject to such waste. One study analyzed 11.5 million loans disbursed under the Paycheck Protection Program. It found that about 1.4 million — or fully 12% — showed some indication of fraud. The authors estimate that “total suspicious lending” may have exceeded $117 billion. Another inspector general report found that the Small Business Administration may have approved $78.1 billion in improper loans. That’s to say nothing of the workaday waste — from antiquated IT, poorly trained staff, duplicative processes and so on — that marred the wider pandemic response.

Advertisement

Now the government is attempting to claw back some of its misplaced cash. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee — a panel of 21 inspectors general charged with oversight of relief funds — has been using machine learning to examine data for signs of fraud. A task force of federal agents has been empowered to act on its findings and track down suspected crooks. It’s a good start: Combined with other law-enforcement efforts, this approach has been helping to bring charges against a steady stream of offenders.

But what about the money?

Last month, a group of House Republicans introduced a bill that would allow states to keep 25% of any recovered funds from Covid programs so long as they directed it toward improving their unemployment systems and administration. This approach would have two benefits. It would finally offer states a real incentive to track down misappropriated federal funds, and it would help address glaring weaknesses in the US unemployment system — which even before the pandemic had been “neglected to the point of obsolescence,” as one analysis put it. Again: not a comprehensive solution, but progress all the same.

Advertisement

Any big federal outlay will lead to attempted scams and swindles. Yet even by government standards, the sheer scale of Covid fraud has been remarkable. Congress owes it to taxpayers to find out what went wrong — and to recoup as much of their money as it can.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Congress Needs to Fund More Covid Research: Faye Flam

•

Populist Vaccine Rage Bedevils China, Too: Adam Minter

•

Beleaguered US Air Travelers Deserve a Bill of Rights: Brooke Sutherland

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article