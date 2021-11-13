MR: There was a revenue loss, but not a significant one. The ambition was that the average student at St. John’s would pay about $21,000. We wanted to have more students paying in that middle range. And it worked. Our actual net tuition revenue went slightly up. That’s counterintuitive, but it did. It took a while for the board to wrestle with this, but ultimately, we made the decision in an eight-month timeframe. We had also surveyed our alumni community: many had expressed rather deep displeasure at how expensive the college had become and feared that they wouldn’t be able to afford to send their own children there. We asked our alumni, “How would you feel if the college took an act like lowering our tuition significantly?” We received nearly unanimous positive reaction to that. So we felt confident that the tuition cut would boost the capital campaign, it would inspire donors to dig deeper, and it offered us a way of also being more honest.