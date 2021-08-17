Downstate will need help too, especially the jobs engine of New York City. Although the governor’s role in the city’s economy is limited, Hochul can directly support the recovery in one crucial respect: getting the subways working again. New Yorkers who have been working remotely need to know that they can return to their jobs without being stuck on a sweltering platform for an indefinite period. The state-controlled agency that runs the subways, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has lacked steady leadership for years. Several talented executives have quit in frustration with Albany. Hochul needs to ensure the agency is well-led and strongly supported, with the immediate goal of returning subway service to pre-pandemic schedules.