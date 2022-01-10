It applies to holders of so-called green cards -- noncitizens allowed to live and work permanently in the U.S. It also covers the class of young immigrants known as Dreamers, or undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and have lived in America much or most of their lives, despite technically not being allowed to be there. The only other requirement is that they have lived in the city for 30 or more days prior to an election. Once registered, they will be able to vote in municipal elections for ballot initiatives and positions such as mayor, comptroller, public advocate, city council and the presidents of the five New York City boroughs. Of New York City’s 3 million immigrants, roughly 1.3 million are not naturalized citizens. Some 476,000 of those lack proper documentation to be in the U.S., leaving roughly 800,000 people who may gain the ability to vote.