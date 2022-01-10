1. Who is affected by the law?
It applies to holders of so-called green cards -- noncitizens allowed to live and work permanently in the U.S. It also covers the class of young immigrants known as Dreamers, or undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and have lived in America much or most of their lives, despite technically not being allowed to be there. The only other requirement is that they have lived in the city for 30 or more days prior to an election. Once registered, they will be able to vote in municipal elections for ballot initiatives and positions such as mayor, comptroller, public advocate, city council and the presidents of the five New York City boroughs. Of New York City’s 3 million immigrants, roughly 1.3 million are not naturalized citizens. Some 476,000 of those lack proper documentation to be in the U.S., leaving roughly 800,000 people who may gain the ability to vote.
2. How quickly will this be implemented?
City elections in 2022 wouldn’t be affected. The New York City Board of Elections has until July to create an implementation plan, according to the Associated Press. This includes creating voter registration protocols for noncitizens as well as municipal-specific ballots so that noncitizens do not vote for state or federal measures or positions. Noncitizens would be able to register to vote in December and could cast their first ballot in the election scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
3. What hurdles does the law face?
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella has said he will challenge it in court. Extending the vote to noncitizens, he said, “is unconstitutional and simultaneously dilutes the votes of and devalues what it means to be a citizen.” Some opposition to the law centered on the 30-day residency requirement being too short. On a more practical level, the law’s efficacy may depend in part on outreach efforts so that noncitizens are aware of their voting rights, as well as language translation services to support voting access. Federal law mandates that the city supply translation services in Bengali, Chinese, Korean and Spanish. Under Mayor Bill de Blasio, who left office at the start of January, the city also provided translation services for those who speak Haitian Creole, Polish, Russian and Yiddish.
4. Where else can noncitizens vote?
Eleven towns in Maryland and two towns in Vermont allow some noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, and San Francisco in 2023 will allow some noncitizens to vote in school board elections. New York previously allowed some noncitizens to vote in school board elections, though that was abolished in 2002. Former City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who first proposed the new law in 2020, said New York could become “a role model not only to other cities in the state of New York, but to the whole country, especially those that have been on the attack when it comes to voting rights in the Midwest and the South.” At least 19 states in 2021 passed legislation that restricted voting in some way, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.