U.S. public opinion of the law was mostly negative from its passage in March 2010 until Trump became president and sought to repeal it, according to tracking surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The threat of elimination -- which failed when the late Senator John McCain of Arizona gave a memorable thumbs down in an early morning vote in 2017 -- put a spotlight on popular provisions of the law, notably its prohibition on insurers charging sick people more for coverage and its list of “essential health benefits,” like hospitalization and maternity care, that must be covered. Kaiser’s tracking survey found in May that 53% of Americans viewed the law favorably, while 35% viewed it unfavorably.