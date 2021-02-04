1. How much of Obamacare survived under Trump?

Most of it, including tax subsidies to help people afford coverage and, in 39 states (including the District of Columbia), expanded eligibility for Medicaid, the U.S. health insurance program for low-income Americans. Key Obamacare consumer protections that also remain in place allow children to stay on a parent’s policy until age 26, require insurance companies to treat people with preexisting conditions equally and prohibit the imposition of annual or lifetime coverage limits.

2. How many Americans are covered because of Obamacare?

Roughly 20 million. About two-thirds of them joined Medicaid as a result of the expanded eligibility. The rest found coverage by comparison-shopping among private insurers at government-run online marketplaces, where policies include subsidies for people who make as much as 400% of the federal poverty level. (The expanded version of Medicaid enrolls people earning up to 138% of the poverty line.) Even with Obamacare in place, 28.9 million Americans lacked coverage in 2019, two million more than in 2016, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The U.S. is an outlier among developed countries by not having universal health coverage.

3. Which parts have been eliminated?

Obamacare originally required all states to participate in the expanded Medicaid program; the Supreme Court, in a 2012 split ruling that upheld most of the law, struck down the requirement. The law as written also required all Americans to buy health insurance -- the so-called individual mandate -- at risk of a tax penalty. The Trump administration whittled away at Obamacare with executive actions, including one that cut funding for so-called navigator programs that help sign people up. A tax overhaul passed by Republicans and signed by Trump in 2017 eliminated the penalty for noncompliance, rendering the mandate moot and paving the way for the broader constitutional challenge to the law now before the Supreme Court.

4. What is that case about?

Republican-controlled states say that when Congress voided the penalty for not having insurance, all of Obamacare was rendered unconstitutional. The Trump administration sided with those states. The Supreme Court heard arguments shortly after Trump’s third court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, took her seat as an associate justice. While Republicans were banking on the Court’s 6-3 conservative majority, Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled during the November oral arguments they are inclined to uphold the bulk of the law even if individual mandate is struck down. A ruling is likely by June.

5. What happens if Obamacare is struck down?

If the ruling were to be put into effect immediately, it would rescind coverage for millions of Americans as well as undo consumer protections and regulations that have reshaped the business models for insurers, drug companies, hospitals and doctors, all during a pandemic that’s prompted 485,000 Americans to sign up for Obamacare after losing health-care coverage from their employer. The court, as part of any ruling against Obamacare, could also issue a stay to give the Biden administration a chance to respond. Or Congress, now in Democratic hands by the slimmest margin, could try to forestall the ruling by restoring a nominal tax for the mandate, or passing a law specifying that the loss of the mandate should not bring down the rest of the law.

6. If Obamacare survives, what does Biden want to do with it?

He campaigned on a pledge to expand the program by offering a government-provided alternative to private insurance that’s known as a public option, a proposal he’s called “Bidencare.” It would be available to all Americans, including those who get their insurance through work. Low-income Americans would be automatically enrolled and, if eligible, their premiums would be free. Biden’s plan also envisions expanding Obamacare tax credits to try making premiums more affordable for middle-income households. His plan set him apart from the progressive wing of the Democratic party, which has pushed the idea of achieving universal coverage by scrapping private insurance and replacing it with “Medicare for All.”

7. What has Biden done already?

An executive order he issued will create a special enrollment period for plans sold in the federal Healthcare.gov market from Feb. 15 to May 15, offering a path to health care for people who find themselves without insurance coverage after losing their jobs. The order also directs agencies to look for ways to strengthen Medicaid, the federal health program for low-income people, and Obamacare more broadly. He could also take other administrative actions, like restoring funding for navigators and reversing Trump administration guidance letting states waive certain Obamacare rules.

8. Is Obamacare viable for the long term in its current state?

Some economists worry about a “death spiral” of rising costs in the absence of a mechanism, like the individual mandate, that forces healthy Americans to get covered, since healthier people buying coverage keeps costs down for sick people. That’s one issue. Another is the limited coverage options available to Americans in rural and remote parts of the country. And in the mostly Republican-led states where elected leaders have declined to expand Medicaid eligibility, many residents fall in a coverage gap, earning just enough income that they don’t qualify for subsidies.

9. Do Americans want Obamacare to stay or go?

U.S. public opinion of the law was mostly negative from its passage in March 2010 until Trump became president and sought to repeal it, according to tracking surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The threat of elimination – which failed when the late Senator John McCain of Arizona gave a memorable thumbs down in an early morning vote -- put a spotlight on popular provisions of the law, notably its prohibition on insurers charging sick people more for coverage and its list of “essential health benefits,” like hospitalization and maternity care, that must be covered. Kaiser’s tracking survey found in October that 55% of Americans viewed the law favorably, while 37% viewed it unfavorably.

