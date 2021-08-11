Even with their plump margins, carmakers are beginning to see they need to do a better job managing the imbalance between the high demand for cars and limited supply. Even the likes of Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis NV, the auto giant formed through the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, are now talking about how to sell cars. On an earnings call this month, Tavares said as the firm’s order book grows and its dealers adapt to a “new reality” of the pandemic and a move toward greener cars, they’re now discussing “different ways of retailing the products, maybe a different distribution model.”