That it could be a form of irresponsible lending. Some regulators worry that painless borrowing is a “gamification” of shopping similar to Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock trading app, creating a sense that spending isn’t real. Consumers could load up on debt using different apps and then overdraw their bank accounts or take on credit card debt to service their BNPL accounts. The possibility that BNPL leads people into a chain of borrowing elsewhere could create hidden risk for the banking system. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission found that, over a year, 15% of BNPL users had to take out another loan to make their payments, and 1 in 5 cut back on buying essentials. Britain’s FCA says the sector must be regulated, Australia has a new code of practice designed to prevent customers from borrowing more if they’re having difficulty with repayments, and California has fined unlicensed lenders.