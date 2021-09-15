That it’s irresponsible lending in a new skin, using shiny apps and seductive marketing to get people to buy what they can’t afford. The fear is that consumers load up on debt using different apps and then go overdrawn or take on expensive credit card debt to service their BNPL accounts. There have been reports of credit card companies banning BNPL payments, citing this risk. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission found that, over a year, 15% of BNPL users had to take out another loan to make their payments, and one in five cut back on buying essentials. In China, the BNPL services of Ant Group Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have faced intense scrutiny in China’s crackdown on online lending to the young. Millennial fashionistas have driven the country’s BNPL boom, but Beijing’s actions are already slowing things down. And in Singapore, regulators are looking into whether to protect younger consumers from overspending via BNPL.