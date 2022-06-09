Placeholder while article actions load

Millennials and Gen Zers have an addictive new way to buy stuff that would look familiar to their great-grandparents. “Buy now, pay later” is a type of consumer credit that really got going in the 19th century when Singer sewing machines were sold for a “dollar down, dollar a week.” But the modern fintech twist in “BNPL” is that it’s aimed at people making impulse purchases of fashion or jewelry or electronics rather than sofas or refrigerators. It’s delivered through apps that have become popular, leading to high valuations of startups such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Regulators from the U.K. to Singapore worry that young borrowers are getting in over their heads, and there’s new competition from Apple Inc.

1. How did it originate?

The “installment plan” is the precursor to today’s BNPL craze. Paying off purchases weekly or monthly evolved from 1840 onward, as makers of furniture, pianos and farm equipment looked to make products more attainable. Cars later brought installment credit further into the mainstream, though credit cards eventually became the preferred way to spread payments on smaller purchases.

Advertisement

2. Why not use credit cards?

They tend to be disliked by the young people attracted to BNPL; Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority cites data showing 25% of users are between 18 and 24 years old, and half are 25 to 36. As a group, young shoppers are wary of providers that profit when customers don’t pay their balances. They prefer the feeling of control they get from fast BNPL payment schedules, often spread over four to six weeks. Because of these, and because purchases are generally cheap, they’re usually interest-free.

3. What’s new here?

Most BNPL isn’t about buying big-ticket items; it’s about using an app to snap up that must-have jacket in the expectation that you’ll pay it off quickly. The average spend on a transaction in the U.K. using Klarna Bank AB’s app is 75 pounds ($94).

4. What drives its popularity?

Advertisement

The apps are simple and typically involve only minimal credit checks. Retailers — which pay the BNPL provider a small percentage of the transaction value, as they do with credit cards — frequently tell shoppers there’s “no need to wait until payday.”

5. What about late payments?

San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. doesn’t charge late fees, nor does Klarna Bank AB on its “Pay in 30 days” product, though many of their peers do. BNPL customers who don’t pay bills are blocked from further purchases and may be passed on to debt collectors.

6. Who dominates?

While Stockholm-based Klarna is still the BNPL beast, with 147 million active consumers, it’s also been losing money and is coming under increasing scrutiny from regulators. It was valued at $46 billion in June 2021, but is likely to see its value drop to about $30 billion under plans to tap investors for more cash, according to people familiar with the matter. There have been expectations about an initial public offering, possibly within the next couple of years. Klarna’s biggest rivals, Affirm and Afterpay, have millions of customers, too, and the competition is intensifying as banks, credit card companies, fintechs and shopping sites team up to go after the business. US tech entrepreneur Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc., a mobile payment company, completed the acquisition of Afterpay for $29 billion in January 2022. PayPal Holdings Inc. agreed to buy Japanese BNPL provider Paidy Inc. for $2.7 billion in 2021.

Advertisement

7. Where does Apple come in?

At a June 2022 presentation, Apple previewed its long-in-development “buy now, pay later” feature, which splits up the cost of Apple Pay purchases over four payments across six weeks. The feature, called Apple Pay Later, includes no interest or fees. Apple will handle the lending itself, sidestepping partners as it pushes deeper into the financial services industry. Affirm Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin responded that he wasn’t worried about the new competition, saying his company offered more extensive and longer-term plans and there was plenty of room for growth for everyone.

8. How big is BNPL?

The payment method accounted for 2.9% of worldwide e-commerce transaction value in 2021, or about $157 billion, according to WorldPay’s 2022 Global Payments Report. That’s projected to rise to 5.3% in 2025, regardless of whether Klarna or others lose market share. Europe’s leading the way, with BNPL making up 8.1% of 2021 e-commerce spend. But it’s rising fast in the US too: It was 3.8% of online shopping by value in North America in 2021; that’s expected to hit 8.5% by 2025. Its share of North American “point of sale” transactions should reach 2% by 2025, WorldPay estimates, or more than $250 billion. In the Asia-Pacific region BNPL is projected to account for 1.8% of e-commerce by mid-decade, or $78 billion.

Advertisement

9. What’s the worry?

That it could be a form of irresponsible lending. Some regulators are concerned that painless borrowing is a “gamification” of shopping similar to Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock trading app, creating a sense that spending isn’t real. Consumers grappling with accelerating inflation and rising interest rates could load up on debt using different apps and then overdraw their bank accounts or take on credit card debt to service their BNPL accounts. The possibility that BNPL leads people into a chain of borrowing elsewhere could create hidden risk for the banking system. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission found that, over a year, 15% of BNPL users had to take out another loan to make their payments, and 1 in 5 cut back on buying essentials. Britain’s FCA says the sector must be regulated, Australia has a code of practice designed to prevent customers from borrowing more if they’re having difficulty with repayments, and California has fined unlicensed lenders.

• Bloomberg Businessweek’s overview of the BNPL installment plan having another moment.

• Millennials and Gen Z are hooked on Klarna, says Bloomberg News.

• Stephen Mihm of Bloomberg Opinion on a 200-Year-Old Innovation.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article