Another type, generally a blood test, measures how much -- if any -- immunity a person has against the virus, either from a previous infection or from a vaccination. A person infected by a virus or vaccinated against it summons, among other tools of the immune system, antibodies designed specifically, like keys for a particular door, to latch onto and neutralize the proteins that form the bulk of that particular virus. These antibodies can linger for months -- or even years in some cases -- though their levels tend to fall over time, a key factor behind vaccine booster campaigns. If a person has already fought off the virus or been inoculated against it, their blood should contain antibodies that will latch onto proteins that appear naturally on a particular virus and exist in these antibody tests. While there are also tests for detecting other parts of the immune system, such as T cells, they’re more expensive and are used less often.