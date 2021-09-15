When an investor buys or sells an option, the other side of that trade is taken up by a market maker. These dealers typically balance their books through buying and selling the underlying stock or index futures. This helps them to remain neutral and avoid being overly exposed to fluctuations in the market. It’s this buying and selling that is said to create recognizable patterns around OpEx. In the run-up to expiration, dealers are thought to neutralize volatility by selling into rallies and buying on declines -- and there have been mostly rallies this year. Once those positions expire, that stabilizing force disappears, which is why stocks can turn volatile.