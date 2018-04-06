Gerrymandering, the process of drawing district lines to fortify one political party at the expense of another, is as old as the U.S. republic. In the late 1780s, Virginia Governor Patrick Henry, who opposed ratifying the new Constitution, got allies in his state’s legislature to draw a congressional district map unfavorable to James Madison, the father of the founding document. (Madison won anyway.) Good-government groups, grousing that gerrymandering lets politicians choose their constituents, rather than the other way around, pushed for the courts to set limits. But the Supreme Court firmly closed the door on that, upholding maps drawn by legislators in North Carolina and Maryland, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing that the courts had no role in “one of the most intensely partisan aspects of American political life.”

1. Why is redistricting necessary in the first place?

The nation’s 435 House districts are adjusted after each decennial census. The goal, as required by the U.S. Supreme Court, is to make sure that, in states with more than one House member, the congressional districts have roughly the same number of people. (State legislative districts are redrawn as well.) Gerrymandering can result in districts being comically shaped to get the right number of people and the hoped-for political breakdown. One district in Pennsylvania was said by critics to resemble the cartoon character Goofy kicking Donald Duck.

2. How exactly does gerrymandering work?

There are two primary tactics that governing Party A can use to limit the number of congressional seats Party B can win. One is called “packing,” or cramming many of Party B’s voters into a few districts that it will win overwhelmingly, with many (wasted) votes to spare. The other technique, “cracking,” splinters Party B’s voters among multiple districts so that it can’t prevail in any of them. Using such techniques, a party can turn a narrow lead in statewide voters into a decisive and lasting advantage in a state’s congressional delegation. In North Carolina, for instance, House Republicans in 2016 won 10 of the 13 seats with just 53% of the popular vote. Better technology, and more-detailed information about voter preferences, have made gerrymandering an even more potent tool.

3. Who draws these crazy-looking districts?

That varies by state. Traditionally the task has been left to the state legislatures and governors, which means the party that controls two branches of state government can steer the direction of elections for a decade. To counter the influence of politics, nine states -- Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey and Washington -- have shifted primary redistricting responsibility to an independent or bipartisan commission. Iowa empowers a nonpartisan state legislative agency to draw district lines without taking political data into consideration.

4. What’s the problem with gerrymandering?

One frequent criticism is that, by making many congressional districts safely Democratic or Republican, gerrymandering undermines the competitiveness of federal elections and serves the interests of hyper-partisan candidates, thus contributing to political polarization and gridlock.

5. Why was the Supreme Court involved?

Opponents had said the North Carolina map was explicitly crafted to have 10 generally safe Republican seats out of 13 overall. The Maryland case was narrower, focusing on a single congressional district that Republicans say was drawn to oust one of their House members. Although the court had grappled with racial gerrymandering claims for decades, it had never struck down an electoral map as unconstitutionally partisan. In 2004, the court upheld a Republican-friendly congressional map in Pennsylvania in a 5-4 ruling that showed a majority of justices were open to evaluating gerrymandering, if only a workable test could be devised. But Justice Anthony Kennedy, the swing vote in the 2004 case, was succeeded in 2018 by Brett Kavanaugh, who was among the five justices in June 2019 who said partisan gerrymandering claims can’t be resolved by the federal courts.

6. Have courts ever overruled gerrymandered maps?

Though the U.S. Supreme Court hadn’t, other courts had. In 2018, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court invalidated a Republican congressional map under which that party won 13 of 18 congressional districts in the elections of 2012, 2014 and 2016 -- this in a state about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. The Pennsylvania court, acting on the basis of the state constitution, implemented its own map for the 2018 election, one that created more-compact districts less friendly to Republicans. Democrats won nine of the 18 districts in that contest.

7. Can anything else be done about gerrymandering?

Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution grants Congress the power to regulate federal elections. But lawmakers long were loath to shift map-drawing power away from state legislatures. In March 2019, however, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed an omnibus elections bill that would require states to draw congressional lines using independent redistricting commissions. The Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, called the bill “a power grab,” and said he would block a vote in his chamber.

8. Why is it called gerrymandering, anyway?

In 1812, Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry signed into law a state redistricting plan to favor his party over the opposition. A Boston newspaper cartoon depicted one of the districts as a salamander and invoked the amalgam “Gerry-mander,” etching it into the political vernacular for more than two centuries.

