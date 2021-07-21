NSO said the Forbidden Stories reports are full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories. It said its technology wasn’t associated in any way with the murder of Khashoggi and that its product is sold to law enforcement and intelligence agencies of vetted governments. “NSO Group is on a life-saving mission, and the company will faithfully execute this mission undeterred, despite any and all continued attempts to discredit it on false grounds,” it said. In June, the company said it refuses to sell its spyware to 55 countries and that 15% of potential Pegasus sales were rejected this past year due to human rights concerns.