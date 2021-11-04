The U.S. in November accused NSO and another Israeli company, Candiru, of providing the tools used by some governments to “silence dissent” at home and abroad. The Commerce Department added them and two other companies to its entity list, which restricts their ability to purchase U.S. software and components. Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto has identified over 100 cases where spyware developed by NSO has been abused. A Saudi dissident sued NSO in 2018, alleging that his phone was hacked by Saudi Arabia’s government using the company’s spyware, in part to eavesdrop on communications between him and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was later murdered by a Saudi assassination team. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against NSO, alleging that it violated its terms of service by using WhatsApp as a delivery mechanism for its spyware.