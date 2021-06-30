— Rewards. Look for a rewards rate of 1.5% or 2% of your spending. Depending on a card’s terms, the value of rewards may increase or decrease with different redemption options. Travel redemptions typically get the best value. In some cases, you can maximize rewards by transferring points to loyalty programs. Lozada transferred points from her credit card to her hotel loyalty rewards program to get even more value for her points. She used them toward a stay in Carlsbad, California.