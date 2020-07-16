1. What are reparations?

Reparations are usually understood as monetary compensation for a widespread injustice. But it can mean more: the United Nations states in its Basic Principles “that States are under legal obligation to provide reparations for gross violations attributable to them,” and defined the concept’s elements as restitution, rehabilitation, compensation, satisfaction (apologies) and guarantees of non-repetition.

2. What’s its history in the U.S.?

When the federal government ended slavery in the District of Columbia during the Civil War, it paid slaveholders $300 for every emancipated slave, while enslaved people were only offered assistance if they agreed to emigrate to Africa. As he led Union armies through the South, General William T. Sherman promised formerly enslaved Black Americans 40 acres of confiscated Confederate land. President Andrew Johnson put an end to that plan in 1865 and ex-slaves never received compensation for the wealth they generated. More recently, Representative John Conyers introduced a bill in 1989 to establish an exploratory committee on reparations for that he reintroduced every year until his resignation in 2017. In 2019, the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing on a resolution calling for a commission to investigate reparations and make formal recommendations.

3. What’s driving the debate in the U.K.?

The American-born Black Lives Matter movement has garnered global support. Recent protests in London have brought the U.K.’s racist history to the forefront of social discussion, particularly in the financial sector. The U.K. abolished slavery in 1833, but slaves received nothing and had to remain “apprentices” for several years. Slave owners, however, were compensated by the government from a fund that was equivalent to 40% of the annual budget then, a payout that amounted to multiple billions of dollars in today’s money. Researchers at UCL uncovered the slave-based origins of some the country’s most influential companies. In response, two firms, Lloyd’s of London and Greene King have announced what some have called reparations in the form of investments into Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities.

4. Have reparations been given in the past?

Yes. Perhaps the most famous example is Germany paying reparations to Holocaust survivors following World War II. Its reparations have varied in amount and form, but historians estimate that Germany has made over $80 billion in social welfare payments to Jewish people who suffered under the Nazi regime. In 1995, the South African government established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to publicly confront its history of apartheid and later paid reparations to 18,000 victims who gave testimony. In 1988, the U.S. gave $20,000 to each of the 82,219 Japanese Americans who survived internment during World War II.

5. What are reparations for?

It depends on who you ask. In the U.S., some demand a share of the wealth generated via slave labor. Many more recent proposals include the damage of the Jim Crow era of segregation and for discrimination today. Scholars William Darity and Darrick Hamilton argue that generations of unequal treatment have contributed to the disparities Black Americans face in the workplace, financial sector, health care arena and classroom. In an influential 2014 essay in the Atlantic, author Ta-Nehisi Coates described reparations as “more than recompense for past injustices -- more than a handout, a payoff, hush money, or a reluctant bribe. What I’m talking about is a national reckoning that would lead to spiritual renewal.”

6. What forms can reparations take?

The simplest form is a cash payout. In the U.S., alternatives that have been proposed include scholarship funds and trust funds for the descendants of the victims. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, among others, has suggested so-called baby bonds: annual payments into an account for children set up at birth and cashed out at age 18. Some argue that broader efforts to change the nation’s culture, such as education programs and historical markers, are important ways of reducing racism. When the city council of Asheville, North Carolina passed a resolution in July supporting reparations in their community, they said they would not be making direct payments, but making investments in areas like affordable housing and minority business ownership meant to close the wealth gap.

7. How much might U.S. reparations cost?

That depends on the method adopted. Economist Robert Browne argued in 2000 that between $1.4 trillion and $4.7 trillion is needed to “restore the black community to the economic position it would have if it had not been subject so slavery and discrimination.” The amount is what Browne calculates as the income produced by enslaved people for their White owners prior to 1860. Yahoo Finance reporter Kristin Myers estimates a $17.1 trillion price tag on compensating African Americans for the cumulative damage of slavery, segregation and the present inequalities in American society. BET founder Bob Johnson in June called for reparations of $14 trillion, the amount he said was needed to equalize wealth between Black and White households.

8. What do critics of these ideas say?

On a practical level, they point out that determining who is or isn’t a descendant of the U.S. slave force would be next to impossible. Prominent Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argue that White Americans should not have to pay for acts that predated their birth, a position seconded by Tim Scott, the only African American Republican Senator.

9. What do polls show?

In the U.S., reparations has never been a broadly popular idea. In 2019, 29% of Americans believed that the government should make cash payments to Black Americans who are the descendants of slaves, a Gallup poll reported, but that number was up from 14% in 2002. In the newer poll, 73% of Black Americans supported the idea, up from a simple majority before; support among Whites went from 6% to 16%. The 2019 poll showed a partisan divide: Only 5% of Republicans supported reparations, compared with 42% of Democrats.

10. What do the presidential candidates say?

President Trump has called the idea of reparations an “unusual thing” that he “doesn’t see happening.” Biden has come out in support of a study into the topic of reparations, while a growing number of members of his party who describe themselves as progressives are giving reparations strong support.

