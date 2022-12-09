Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 8 midterm election results are nearly final, and Republican candidates have received 50.6% of the votes cast for the US House of Representatives to Democrats’ 47.8%. It also looks as if they will end up with 222 of the 435 House seats to the Democrats’ 213, or 51% to 49%. In other words, a vote margin of 2.8 percentage points will translate into a seat margin of 2.1 percentage points (it’s a rounding thing). Not a big difference.

This is not how things worked from 2010 through 2016, when Republicans won a much larger share of House seats compared with the votes they received. The disconnect was most pronounced in the 2012 election, when Democrats’ 1.1-percentage-point winning vote margin resulted in a 7.6-point loss in terms of seats.

The period of Republican advantage started with a wave election in 2010. When a party wins the House vote by a comfortable margin (the Republicans won that year by 6.8 percentage points), its majority of seats tends to be even larger. That’s characteristic of all district-based, first-past-the-post election systems, and is generally seen as a positive because it allows for more decisive governance — although this is truer in a parliamentary system than in the US, where the Republican House majority elected in 2010 still had to deal with a Democrat in the White House for six years and a Democratic majority in the Senate for four. In any case, the Democrats got a similarly larger share of seats than votes in their big victory in 2008, so neither result violates what Harvard political scientist Gary King has dubbed “partisan symmetry.”

What happened after 2010, though, did seem to violate partisan symmetry. One oft-voiced explanation is that the Republican wave of 2010 gave the party control of many state legislatures that then used the redistricting after the 2010 Census to draw new congressional maps that favored Republicans. Another is that, such gerrymandering aside, Democrats had become geographically distributed in a way that disadvantaged them in district-based elections.

This disadvantage is most often described as too large a concentration of Democrats in urban areas, but it’s just as accurate to say that too many of them are still scattered about the rural areas, small towns and exurbs where Republicans now hold the majority. The chief aim of gerrymandering is to create many districts that your party can be expected to win by comfortable but not overwhelming margins. In some states, Republicans haven’t had to work very hard to achieve such results.

Consider Wisconsin, where strong partisan asymmetry persists, with Democrats winning most statewide races this year but only two of eight US House seats. Gerrymandering plays a role, but looking at election results by counties — the borders of which aren’t subject to revision by the state legislature every 10 years — makes clear that it’s not just gerrymandering. In the governor’s race, incumbent Democrat Tony Evers trailed Republican Tim Michels in 56 of the state’s 72 counties but received more than 30% of the vote in all but two, a level of support that was crucial to his statewide victory but mostly useless to Democrats in local and district races.

In much of the country, though, these rural Democratic minorities have been shrinking. In the 2022 election, Democrats lost vote share relative to 2020 in rural and other House districts where they had no chance of winning and experienced a mix of gains and losses in districts where they did have a shot. Also, while the post-2020-Census redistricting certainly generated some biased state maps, these seemed to mostly cancel one another out. So while a majority of House votes went to Republican candidates, the way they were distributed robbed Republicans of the edge they had six to 10 years ago. Basically, there were fewer wasted Democratic votes. One simple measure of this is that in 2012, according to political analyst Michael Barone, 71 Democrats and only 32 Republicans were elected to the House with 70% or more of the vote. This year, it looks as if it will be 58 Democrats and 44 Republicans.

Whether this heralds the dawn of a new era of partisan symmetry or is the temporary byproduct of the uniquely attractive and repellent attributes of former President Donald Trump and his acolytes — who generally fared worse than other Republicans in the November elections — is something that won’t be known for a while. A look at House vote and seat margins over the longer term shows that seeming partisan imbalances certainly can persist. (This time I’ve flipped the chart to show the Democratic margin of victory instead of the Republican one, because before 1994 it was the Democrats doing almost all the winning.)(1)

From 1956 through 1992, Democrats’ share of House seats was consistently higher than their share of votes. Using a similar but more sophisticated measure of partisan bias in House elections, the aforementioned Gary King and Andrew Gelman, a statistics professor then at the University of California at Berkeley, now at Columbia, estimated in 1994 that the House seats-votes relationship actually favored Republicans in the 1950s and early 1960s but then shifted to give Democrats the edge in most elections from the late 1960s through 1980s.

They and other analysts mostly attributed this partisan edge not to gerrymandering or the geographic distribution of Democrats and Republicans but to the fact that incumbent House members were finding it easier and easier to hold on to their jobs, with Gelman and King calculating in 1991 that the advantage lent by incumbency grew from nearly zero right after World War II to 11 percentage points by the mid-1980s.

It also surely didn’t hurt that between 1944 and 1994 the Republicans never got more than 50% of the votes cast for House members. Because of uncontested or barely contested races, this isn’t a perfect measure of voter sentiment, but the Democrats’ three double-digit House popular-vote victories during this period, in 1958, 1964 and 1974, do seem to indicate that their long reign was based on real support. One theory is that the Democrats simply fielded better candidates, as capable people with Republican leanings chose not to go into legislative politics. “Over the past two decades, in most constituencies in America, Democrats have generated the best supply of talent, energy, and sheer political ambition,” journalist Alan Ehrenhalt wrote in his excellent 1991 book, “The United States of Ambition.”

The era he described ended just a few years later with an increasing nationalization and polarization of politics. The incumbency advantage mostly disappeared, too, with political scientist Gary C. Jacobson of the University of California at San Diego estimating in 2015 that it had fallen to just more than 3 percentage points.

This has worked to Republicans’ favor, giving them the House majority in 11 of 15 Congresses since 1994 even as the Democrats won the popular vote in six of seven presidential elections. But just as with the Electoral College quirks that allowed Republicans to win the White House in 2000 and 2016 despite losing the popular vote, it’s probably a mistake to count on such advantages lasting forever.

(1) I’ve ignored both votes for and seats won by third-party and independent candidates, who since 1940 have mostly voted with the Democrats (notable example: Bernie Sanders, who served in the House from 1991 to 2007), but their number maxed out (in 1940) at 1.4% of the House so it’s not that serious an omission. Also, yes, I got my data from Wikipedia, which presents it in extremely easy-to-use fashion and, as far as I could tell from some limited checking, has the numbers right.

